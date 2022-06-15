Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Invests $2.56 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 2.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

