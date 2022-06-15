Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Buys Shares of 30,685 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 132,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57.

