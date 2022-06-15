Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Purchases Shares of 54,627 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 2.8% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.