Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Buys New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 4.6% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.