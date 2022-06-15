Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 118,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 370,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.