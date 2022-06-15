Bornite Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,000. Southern Copper makes up approximately 2.1% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 878.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 243,227 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

SCCO stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

