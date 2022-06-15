Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 350,000 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,548,000. Corteva comprises approximately 5.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

