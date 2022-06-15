Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,974,000. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.57.

Shares of GTLS opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.45.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

