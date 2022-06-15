Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF comprises about 2.6% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period.

Shares of PSI opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a one year low of $100.63 and a one year high of $157.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.94.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

