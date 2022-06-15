Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.