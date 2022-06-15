Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,386,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,306,000 after purchasing an additional 615,632 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

NYSE:T opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.