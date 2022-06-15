Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SLYG stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $96.85.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
