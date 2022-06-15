Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $41.39.

