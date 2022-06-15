Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,372,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 421,597 shares of company stock worth $27,351,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

