Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,272,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,700,000 after buying an additional 2,718,007 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,858 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at $31,922,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $24,650,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTH opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

