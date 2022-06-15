Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $854.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $618.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $697.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $729.80. Equinix has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.12, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

