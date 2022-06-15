8,875 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Shares of MS opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

