Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $454.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.96 and its 200 day moving average is $525.84.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

