Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of VanEck Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,419,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Shares of BJK opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

