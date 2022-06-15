The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,932,174 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,903,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,932,174 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.71% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $982,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

