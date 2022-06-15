The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $979.73 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 603,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $979,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,893,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

