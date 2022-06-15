Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,411,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $171.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.59 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

