Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,854 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 582,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.