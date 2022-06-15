11,145 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 231.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.