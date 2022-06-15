ETF Store Inc. Invests $362,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

