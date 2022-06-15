2,220 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.41 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

