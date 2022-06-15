Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Kroger accounts for about 1.4% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. blooom inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.74.

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,224 shares of company stock valued at $18,695,510. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

