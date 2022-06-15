Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $855,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 607,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

