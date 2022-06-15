Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,409 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.
VOX stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53.
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
