Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,409 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.