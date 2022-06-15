Mendel Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

