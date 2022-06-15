Mendel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,884,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 14.6% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares US Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

