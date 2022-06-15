76,117 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,560,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,569,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

