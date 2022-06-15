Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $364.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

