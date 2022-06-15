Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Black Knight comprises about 1.3% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKI opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

