ETF Store Inc. Makes New Investment in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000. Graniteshares Gold Trust comprises about 3.5% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned 0.50% of Graniteshares Gold Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 417,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 858.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 276,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

