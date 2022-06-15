1,524 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.42 and its 200 day moving average is $174.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

