ETF Store Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,374,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after buying an additional 641,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,553,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,733 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,506,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 110,272 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 238,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,334,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

