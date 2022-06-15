ETF Store Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,838,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,330,000 after buying an additional 104,074 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

