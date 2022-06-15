H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 86.9% in May

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,400 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 473,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

H.I.S. stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. H.I.S. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

About H.I.S. (Get Rating)

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.