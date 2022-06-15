ETF Store Inc. Buys Shares of 23,660 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,314,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,277,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 428,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 349,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

