CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PRPC stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

