Deutsche Bank AG Buys 77,377 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $341,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $60,107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 300,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.39.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.85.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.