Deutsche Bank AG Sells 753,914 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,037,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753,914 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.76% of Eversource Energy worth $549,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.