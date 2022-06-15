Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Duke Energy accounts for 1.1% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock worth $941,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.