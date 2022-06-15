Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Duke Energy accounts for 1.1% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock worth $941,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.
DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.
Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
