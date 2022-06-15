O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Invests $220,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

