Castellan Group Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Castellan Group boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.15) to GBX 5,730 ($69.55) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,938.40.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

