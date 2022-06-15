Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Chevron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,383,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $329.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.19 and a 200-day moving average of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.