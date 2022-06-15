Deutsche Bank AG Has $295.43 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Analog Devices worth $295,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 968,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,156,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

