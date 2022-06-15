Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.42% of Sun Communities worth $345,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.