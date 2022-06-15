Castellan Group Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Castellan Group cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Analog Devices by 251.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $147.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

